PUNE: Veteran Marathi actress and renowned Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar died at her residence in Shastrinagar, Yerawada, at around 7 am on Monday. She was 73. Veteran Marathi actress and Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar dies at 73

Poet Pradeep Niphadkar announced her death in a social media post. Her mortal remains were kept at her residence for people to pay their last respects, and her last rites were performed in Yerawada later in the day.

Kambikar had been battling serious health problems for several years. In 2016, she collapsed while performing a dance at a programme associated with Marathi theatre. She subsequently underwent brain surgery, but her health did not improve as expected.

“A versatile performer, Kambikar built a career spanning Marathi and Hindi cinema, theatre, television and folk arts. Equally at ease with emotionally demanding characters and comic roles, she earned a special place among Marathi audiences,” Niphadkar said.

Memorable roles

Kambikar rose to prominence with her performance in Rajdutt-directed “Shapit” and went on to feature in several Marathi films, including “Raghu Maina”, “Hech Majha Maher”, “Ek Hota Vidushak”, “Raosaheb”, “Zapatlela”, “Zapatlela 2”, “Binkamacha Navra” and “Debu”.

Among her memorable performances were her portrayal of Lakshya’s mother in “Zapatlela” and her depiction of Sant Gadge Maharaj’s mother in “Debu”. Her ability to transition between serious, emotionally charged and humorous roles brought depth and authenticity to her characters.

Her work extended beyond Marathi cinema. She also appeared in Hindi films such as “Hum Dono”, “Saatwan Aasman”, “Apnapan”, “Yeshwant” and “Shola Aur Shabnam”, as well as the Gujarati film “Saad”.

Prolific presence

Kambikar was equally active in theatre, appearing in productions such as Putrakameshti, Paying Guest, Chandra Jithe Ugavat Nahi, Aakash Peltana, Sur Rahu De, Lavani Bhulali Abhangala, Aamdar Saubhagyavati and Phulwanti.

Her association with folk theatre included productions such as Gadhavacha Lagna, Vichha Majhi Puri Kara and Mujra Ghya Sarkar.

She also reached television audiences through serials including Holi Re Holi, Sarja Raja, Vaibhav, Shravandhara and Mukti, further establishing her versatility across performance formats.

Dedicated to preserving Lavani

Lavani remained central to Kambikar’s artistic journey. Through her organisation, Madhupritam, and the programme Sakhi Majhi Lavani, she worked to preserve the dance form’s traditional character and introduce younger generations to its history and cultural significance.

Her efforts reflected a commitment to sustaining Maharashtra’s folk heritage while bringing its performance traditions to wider audiences.

Recognition and legacy

Over the course of her career, Kambikar received several honours, including Maharashtra State Film Awards. Her performances in Hech Majha Maher, Raosaheb, Aai Tuljabhavani and Sangharsh Jeevanacha earned recognition, as did her work in the Gujarati film Saad.

Kambikar’s death marks the loss of a distinguished artiste who moved seamlessly between mainstream cinema, theatre and Maharashtra’s traditional performing arts. Through her performances on screen and stage, as well as her work to preserve Lavani, she leaves behind a lasting legacy in the state’s cultural landscape.