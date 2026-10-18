Water stored in homes, construction sites fuelling mosquito breeding: PMC

Water stored in homes and at construction sites is contributing to mosquito breeding and the rise in vector-borne diseases in Pune, according to an action-taken report by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department, officials said on Saturday. The report identified water stored in homes as a key breeding source. (FILE)

The civic body submitted the report last week to the state public health department following a directive to detail preventive measures against dengue, chikungunya and other vector-borne diseases.

According to the report, Pune recorded 2,092 suspected dengue cases and 97 cases confirmed through sentinel centres till October 17 this year. The city also reported 35 chikungunya cases and 2,657 instances of mosquito breeding during the year.

The report identified water stored in homes as a key breeding source. During April and May, when water supply was scheduled on alternate days, residents were advised to store water safely. However, field inspections found mosquito breeding in domestic storage containers. The PMC said biological larvicides were used to eliminate breeding in these containers.

Construction sites have also emerged as a concern, particularly in the Kothrud, Warje and Dhole Patil regional office areas and the 32 newly merged villages, including Wagholi, Manjari, Undri, Shivane and Nandoshi. The civic body said notices had been issued to builders and developers, with action to levy administrative charges under way.

The report also details ward-level mapping of dengue and chikungunya cases, targeted vector-control operations and public awareness drives. Anti-larval spraying was carried out within a four-kilometre radius of Pune airport between May 16 and June 24 in coordination with the Airport Health Organisation.

Between January and September 2026, the PMC issued 2,633 notices and collected ₹5,50,100 in penalties and administrative charges for conditions conducive to mosquito breeding.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief and head of the PMC’s vector-borne diseases programme, said, “We have also directed private practitioners to report cases through the IHIP–IDSP portal and advised that critically ill dengue patients’ samples be sent promptly for testing. We are taking continued coordinated action among civic departments and regular monitoring to curb mosquito breeding,” he said.