Waterlogging spots in Pune increased from 80 to 138: PMC survey

Even as the rainy season is drawing to a close, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in a recent survey has found that the number of waterlogging spots in the city have increased from 80 last year to as many as 138 this year. Interestingly, a majority of these spots have been found located near housing societies as against earlier when they were found near slums or low-lying areas along the river banks in the city. Most of the waterlogging incidents have been found to occur within the premises of housing societies where the roads have been dug-up and then closed either incompletely or using substandard material.

PMC disaster management officer Ganesh Sonune said, “These 138 spots were seen across the 15 ward offices of the PMC and are spread across various locations.”

“After identifying these spots, the list is forwarded to different offices of the civic body which take corrective measures. These spots keep changing in every survey carried out during the monsoon season,” Sonune said.

PMC road department officials said that waterlogging is seen in different parts of the city, mostly near housing societies in areas such as Vadgaonsheri, Chandannagar, Vishrantwadi, Kalas, Dhanori, Karvenagar, Kothrud, Manikbagh, Dattawadi, Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, Warje, Karvenagar, Bavdhan, Kondhwa, Yevlewadi, Dhankawadi and Dhole Patil road.

Heavy showers over a short period of time, coupled with stormwater lines clogged due to garbage and civic work have led to waterlogging at multiple places. The convener of the Association of Nagar Road Citizens’ Forum, Qaneez Sukhrani, said that she has complained to the PMC many times in the past about the waterlogging on Ahmednagar road but no action has been taken so far.

“There is debris and garbage on Nagar road, which flowed into the sewer and thus blocked the stormwater drains leading to flooding on the 7 km stretch on September 10,” Sukhrani said.

Usually, the disaster management department of the municipal corporation conducts a survey of the areas where water accumulates during the monsoon, and people residing in low-lying areas are relocated. At least 3,000 residents of the low-lying areas of the Mula-Mutha river have been relocated previously during the rainy season but the number has come down to 500 this year. However, due to rapid development of roads, concretisation, and the lack of stormwater drainage channels, waterlogging can be seen in areas such as Baner, Pashan, Aundh and Koregaon park. “Due to faulty design and poor works, societies are now increasingly seeing waterlogging,” said Amit Bhandari, a resident of Aundh.