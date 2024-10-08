Woman injured in leopard attack at Otur village

A 44-year-old woman was attacked by a leopard in Otur village on Monday when she was sleeping on the open field. After receiving treatment in a government health centre in Narayangaon, her condition is stable. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The woman sustained deep tooth injuries on her hand. After receiving treatment in a government health centre in Narayangaon, her condition is stable now and she was released from hospital on Tuesday evening, said officials.

The victim identified as Mirabai Bari Barkade is a shepard woman and she along with the other members of the community have set up their tent in the Vaghdara area of Otur village.

On the day of the incident, Mirabai was sleeping in the open field owned by Ambadas Dumbare. Early morning the leopard came to the field and attacked Mirabai identifying her as prey. However, as the woman shouted for help, the leopard ran away from the spot. The locals took the Barkade to the hospital.

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forest, Junnar forest department, said, “We have increased the patrol in the Otur area and standard operating procedures are being followed by the department. Although there are no efforts to capture the leopard, we are focusing on awareness among the villagers.”