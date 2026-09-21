Woman run over by car after objecting to drinking in Balewadi

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly injured after two men drove a car into her following an argument over drinking alcohol at a ground in Balewadi on Wednesday. Baner police arrested the two accused on Saturday after a formal complaint was filed. According to the complaint filed by Manisha Bhandari, she had gone to the Dasara Chowk area of Balewadi around 8.30 pm on Wednesday to walk her dog. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Biradar and Prashant Bhondve, both residents of Balewadi.

According to the complaint filed by Manisha Bhandari, she had gone to the Dasara Chowk area of Balewadi around 8.30 pm on Wednesday to walk her dog. The dog went near a car in which the accused were sitting. Bhandari then noticed that the two men were consuming alcohol and told them that the ground was not a place for drinking.

Assistant police inspector Anil Kekan of Baner police station said, “The two accused were allegedly playing loud music inside the car. The driver allegedly drove the car towards Bhandari and hit her, causing serious injuries to her hand and leg.”

Kekan said that while the complaint alleged that the accused were consuming alcohol, no traces were detected in their medical tests. The complaint also alleges that the accused abused and threatened Bhandari after the incident.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 109(1), 281, 125(a) and (b), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 134(a) and (b), and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.