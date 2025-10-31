PUNE: Eighteen months after being cleared by the state technical advisory committee, work on the long-awaited Khadakwasla to Phursungi tunnel has finally begun, officials said Thursday. The D-shaped tunnel – 7.8 metres wide and 3.9 metres high – is expected to transport 1,510 cusecs of water by gravity to Phursungi, cutting losses and contamination. The contractor has been given three years to complete the work. Once completed, the 28 km underground tunnel will prevent water leakage and evaporation from the Khadakwasla dam; reduce pollution from open canals; and most importantly, improve Pune’s water supply. Work begins on long-awaited Khadakwasla-Phursungi tunnel

Hanumant Gunale, executive director, Krishna Khore Development Corporation, said that the environment department has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) and work has started on site.

Yogesh Sawant, executive engineer, Khadakwasla irrigation division, said, “The union government has given a green signal to the project on August 11. The work has started now. The tender was awarded to Mega Engineering Company.”

“Work has started at Wadachi Wadi and Uruli Devachi to make a road to reach the alignment of the tunnel which is called an adit. A labour camp and a quality control test laboratory have also been set up,” Sawant said.

As per officials, permissions for controlled blasting have been granted and all major site facilities including a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant and a crusher unit are ready. A special quality control wing has also been set up to ensure that the work meets both safety and engineering standards.

The tunnel, 6.3 metres in diameter, will have cement-concrete lining, rock bolts, and shotcrete for added strength and durability. Land for the project has been taken on lease from farmers in nearby villages. The tunnel will replace part of the old Mutha right canal, which has suffered damage from urban growth and encroachments. The ₹2,190 crore project is expected to save around 2.18 TMC of water every year and restore irrigation to approximately 3,471 hectares of land. The tunnel will also help maintain a steady water supply for both irrigation and drinking purposes in Pune and the nearby regions, reducing strain on the existing canal system.

The detailed project report (DPR) has been approved by the chief engineer, state technical advisory committee and state government. Workers, technicians and engineers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are working at the site. Excavation is being carried out using the drill-and-blast method, and the water resources department is monitoring the progress daily. Per officials, the project is progressing as per the schedule.

Last year, the state technical committee approved the project after which, the water resources department invited bids and issued the work order before the model code of conduct for the assembly elections came into effect. Work was delayed for six months due to a pending clearance from the environment department. The clearance was issued on August 11 by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) and its expert appraisal committee.