‘All answers very soon’: Hemant Soren amid tensions with Congress over RS candidate announcement
In a cryptic remark on Tuesday, chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren hinted at ‘all answers’ amid tensions between allies JMM and Congress over candidate selection for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, slated for June 10.
Also Read | Hemant Soren-led JMM ignores ally Congress' plea, names Mahua Maji as RS candidate
“All answers will be before you very soon,” news agency ANI quoted Soren as saying, a day after his party announced Mahua Maji as its candidate for elections to Parliament's Upper House.
In response, the Congress openly expressed its disappointment at its ally's move as the Sonia Gandhi-led party wanted that one of the two seats falling vacant from Jharkhand should be allotted to a candidate of its choice. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to easily win the other seat.
Also Read | ‘Naturally, we're upset': Congress on JMM announcing its own Rajya Sabha candidate
Mahua Maji, too, is likely to sail through as the JMM has 30 seats in the Jharkhand assembly, three more than the required 27 preference votes.
Recently, Hemant Soren met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, reportedly to discuss candidate selection for the Rajya Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, Avinash Pande, the grand old party's in-charge for Jharkhand arrived in Ranchi earlier today to hold discussions with state unit leaders over the issue.
A total of 57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states will go to polls on June 10. Results will be announced on the same day.
