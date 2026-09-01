A war of words erupted as the Congress and the BJP traded blows over the health of the Indian economy, contrasting the distress of ordinary households against soaring macroeconomic indicators. GDP glitter vs macro resilience: Cong, BJP spar over India’s economic reality

Launching an attack on the ruling Central government, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) spokesperson Akhtar Ali, labelled the touted 7.8% GDP growth figure as ‘hollow statistical jugglery.’

Ali argued that behind the economic ‘glitter’ lied severe financial pain for ordinary families and small business owners. He raised critical alarms over household net financial savings plummeting to a 50-year low of roughly 5% of GDP, alongside a record personal debt burden forcing families to borrow just to survive.

Ali further pointed out to a stark ‘K-shaped recovery,’ with a massive ₹30 lakh crore credit gap plaguing the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

“The bulk of bank credit is being channelled to a select few large corporate houses,” Ali claimed, adding that the ‘Make in India’ initiative had failed, leaving the manufacturing sector stagnant at a 16% GDP share with only 19.5 million factory workers in a nation of 1.44 billion.

Responding swiftly, BJP Jharkhand chief spokesperson Pratul Nath Shahdeo dismissed the allegations as mere political rhetoric, asserting that hard data heavily contradicted the Opposition’s narrative. Shahdeo defended the government’s performance by spotlighting record-breaking structural achievements across major economic sectors.

“The figures speak louder than political rhetoric—GST collections at $270 billion, vehicle sales at 29 million, manufacturing PMI at 59.3, forex reserves at $726 billion, Sensex at 86,100 and Q1 GDP growth at 7.8%. If these are the economic indicators of a ‘terrible’ India, then perhaps the real problem is not the economy, but the political mindset that refuses to acknowledge India’s progress. Ironically, the very numbers presented to attack Modi become the strongest evidence of India’s economic resilience and growth. For Rahul Gandhi these are indicators of a dead economy. God save the Congress,” Shahdeo said.