GDP glitter vs macro resilience: Cong, BJP spar over India’s economic reality
The Congress and BJP clash over India's economy, with Congress criticizing GDP growth as misleading amid household distress, while BJP defends macroeconomic successes.
A war of words erupted as the Congress and the BJP traded blows over the health of the Indian economy, contrasting the distress of ordinary households against soaring macroeconomic indicators.
Launching an attack on the ruling Central government, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) spokesperson Akhtar Ali, labelled the touted 7.8% GDP growth figure as ‘hollow statistical jugglery.’
Ali argued that behind the economic ‘glitter’ lied severe financial pain for ordinary families and small business owners. He raised critical alarms over household net financial savings plummeting to a 50-year low of roughly 5% of GDP, alongside a record personal debt burden forcing families to borrow just to survive.
Ali further pointed out to a stark ‘K-shaped recovery,’ with a massive ₹30 lakh crore credit gap plaguing the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.
“The bulk of bank credit is being channelled to a select few large corporate houses,” Ali claimed, adding that the ‘Make in India’ initiative had failed, leaving the manufacturing sector stagnant at a 16% GDP share with only 19.5 million factory workers in a nation of 1.44 billion.
Responding swiftly, BJP Jharkhand chief spokesperson Pratul Nath Shahdeo dismissed the allegations as mere political rhetoric, asserting that hard data heavily contradicted the Opposition’s narrative. Shahdeo defended the government’s performance by spotlighting record-breaking structural achievements across major economic sectors.
“The figures speak louder than political rhetoric—GST collections at $270 billion, vehicle sales at 29 million, manufacturing PMI at 59.3, forex reserves at $726 billion, Sensex at 86,100 and Q1 GDP growth at 7.8%. If these are the economic indicators of a ‘terrible’ India, then perhaps the real problem is not the economy, but the political mindset that refuses to acknowledge India’s progress. Ironically, the very numbers presented to attack Modi become the strongest evidence of India’s economic resilience and growth. For Rahul Gandhi these are indicators of a dead economy. God save the Congress,” Shahdeo said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More