Repair all roads in next one month or face action, Noida CEO warns officials

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:47 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari Tuesday directed the civil department to repair all roads, broken footpaths and central verges in the next one month, else face disciplinary action. The direction came at a meeting with the officials of the civil, electrical and land departments to expedite the work on projects, which have overshot their deadlines.

“The civil department is directed to repair all roads, be it arterial or internal, by August-end. The civil department will also repair footpaths and develop greenery in spaces along roads, that are currently an eyesore. If the city roads are not repaired and beautified by August-end, disciplinary action will be initiated against persons responsible,” Maheshwari said.

The condition of several city roads— some internal roads in Sector 63, Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad stretch in Sector 117, internal roads in sectors 76 and 73, among others — is bad and need repair. The central verges and footpaths in many sectors are worn out, causing inconvenience to commuters besides being an eyesore. The CEO is of the view that roads, footpaths, central verges and other public spaces should look neat and clean.

“The staff will also install traffic signage at all places where they are required,” Maheshwari said.

Apart from that, the CEO made it clear that the authority will release funds for a project only after the Central government consultant agency, RITES, that works as a third-party consultant submit its report on that particular project.

“We will also impose a penalty against contractors who do not finish projects before deadline. Road projects and others, if they are delayed due to non-availability of land, the civil department and the land department will resolve such issues in joint meetings,” Maheshwari said.

She directed the staff that tournaments should be scheduled at the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A that has a cricket stadium with a 20,000 seating capacity . This should be done with the help of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The authority will contact BCCI for organising tournaments at the stadium, which has been lying unused for a long time.

The authority will also conduct a review of ongoing projects after every 15 days in order to finish the projects as per fixed timelines, officials said.

