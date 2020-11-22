e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol

Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol

The three had planned to use the revolver to rob a Karol Bagh-based jeweller, but were caught before they could execute their plan, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central district).

delhi Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindutsan Times, New Delhi
The police identified the suspects as Atul Bhardwaj and his associates Vipin and Vishal.
The police identified the suspects as Atul Bhardwaj and his associates Vipin and Vishal. (HT photo)
         

A man out on parole broke into a south Delhi house where five policemen lived and stole a service revolver and 10 bullets belonging to one of them, the police said on Sunday after arresting him and two of his suspected partners.

The three had planned to use the revolver to rob a Karol Bagh-based jeweller, but were caught before they could execute their plan, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central district).

The police identified the suspects as Atul Bhardwaj and his associates Vipin and Vishal.

Bhardwaj was to return to jail on November 30 after a 45-day parole in a robbery case, for which he was imprisoned in September this year.

“On November 17, he broke into a rented home in south Delhi’s Kishangarh. At the time, he didn’t know that the house had been rented out to five policemen,” said the DCP. In a bag lying in the house was a service revolver and 10 cartridges belonging to a Delhi Police constable on security duty.

“Bhardwaj thought he could sell the revolver at a good price,” the officer said.

But later, he allegedly roped in two of his associates and planned to use the revolver to rob the jeweller.

The police, meanwhile, were hunting for the man who stole the police’s gun.

“On Friday night, we received a tip-off that the man who had stolen the police’s revolver would be visiting Karol Bagh to carry out a reconnaissance of a jeweller he planned to rob,” Bhatia said. The police laid a trap and nabbed him, and seized a country-made pistol and two bullets.

At his instance, his two associates were also arrested and the stolen revolver and the bullets recovered from them.

tags
top news
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In