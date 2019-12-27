e-paper
Robbery in Panchkula: Gunshots fired at scrap dealer's office

Robbery in Panchkula: Gunshots fired at scrap dealer’s office

A 51-year-old scrap dealer was robbed of Rs 20,000 at gunpoint in Pinjore; two days later, unidentified assailants opened fire at his office on Thursday

Dec 27, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
PANCHKULA

Two days after four miscreants robbed a 51-year-old scrap dealer of Rs 20,000 at gunpoint in Pinjore, unidentified assailants opened fire at his office on Thursday.

Police said incident took place at 4.40pm and termed it to be fallout of Tuesday’s incident.

Police said assailants came outside Purshottam Lal’s office in a black Maruti Ciaz car bearing Delhi registration number and opened fire. They also pasted a threat letter written in Punjabi and bearing the name of gangster Dilpreet Baba on the window of scrap dealer’s office threatening to eliminate him and his family.

Baba is behind bars after he was arrested by the Chandigarh Police for allegedly firing a shot at Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in April last year.

Commissioner of police Saurabh Singh said the officials chased the accused, but they managed to flee.

Police are also scanning the CCTV footage.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act has been
registered.

