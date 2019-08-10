Sadar stn SHO arrested for rape

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:51 IST

Gurugram The Jind police on Friday arrested the station house officer of Sadar police station for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman from Jind and blackmailing her with a video of the act, the police said.

Monika, assistant sub-inspector of women’s police station, additional station house officer, Jind, said that they registered a case on Friday and a team arrested him from Gurugram. “The suspect was produced before the court and taken on three-day police remand. A case was registered based on the complaint and the evidence the woman had submitted,” she said.

According to the police, the woman told the police that she had filed a case, which was transferred to Gurugram. She met the suspect in the women’s police station in May and exchanged numbers, as they belonged to the same area.

The woman said that in May, he asked her to quit her job and promised her to help find a better one. Soon, he got her a job in an ahata on Golf Course Extension Road. “On July 10, I met him near the Jind bus stand and he offered me a lift, as he was also going to Gurugram, and I agreed. After driving for a few kilometres he picked up the black car shades from the rear seat, covered the windows and raped me in the car,” the woman told the police.

According to the FIR, the woman said that on July 11, he called her and asked her to visit him at his residence, as he wanted to talk to her. “She said he was crying during the call. She went to his house, where he offered her a cold drink that was laced with sedatives, which she drank and fell unconscious,” a police officer said.

The police said that the accused allegedly raped her and filmed it. He sent her the video on WhatsApp and started blackmailing her. He allegedly raped her at regular intervals, due to which the woman got depressed and tried to kill herself, the police said.

In the complaint, the woman said she jumped into a pond in Jind but was saved by an acquaintance. She told him of her ordeal, following which she filed a complaint at the police station concerned.

The suspect was booked under Section 376 (2) (N) (raping a woman repeatedly), 376 (2) (F) of the Indian Penal Code and 67A of the IT Act at Jind women’s police station on Friday, after a preliminary investigation, the police said.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 21:51 IST