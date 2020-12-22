Satyendar Jain says MCDs not providing their expenditure details to govt

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:29 IST

New Delhi

Delhi urban development Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the three municipal corporations (MCDs) “have denied” to share “any details” on their incomes and expenditures with the Delhi government.

“The three MCDs have been asked to give details regarding all their income and expenditure of last one month, but all the three MCDs have not responded to the same. The people of Delhi need to know the details regarding the public exchequer and where has it been spent as they are the taxpayers,” Jain said in a statement on Tuesday.

The demand by the state urban development department to furnish the revenue and expenditures of the MCDs comes at a time when the mayors of the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled civic bodies have been demanding Rs 13,000 crore as “payable dues” from the Delhi government. However, the Delhi government has repeatedly denied the allegation and has stated that all dues have been paid to the civic corporations. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has even asked the BJP rules MCDs to take legal recourse if they feel the Delhi government actually owes them Rs 13,000 crore.

“We asked them about their finances. But the MCDs are just refusing to provide any details on the same. This is a clear indication that the BJP-led MCD is trying to hide their accounts due to some misappropriation. It is the right of the people to know the details regarding their money and the MCDs must be transparent with the public exchequer,” Jain said.

Jai Prakash, mayor North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said, “We have been giving all the details to the committees of the Vidhan Sabha. This is a lie that we denied giving any details to the government. They don’t want to give our dues of Rs 13,000 crore and are hence levelling new allegations daily.”