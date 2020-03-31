SDMC steps up sanitisation ops in Nizamuddin area

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:41 IST

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday stepped up sanitising operations in Nizamuddin Basti and Nizamuddin West residential colony and areas adjoining the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, also referred to as markaz.

A team of 40 people with sodium hypochlorite (a disinfectant) on shoulder-mounted knapsack pumps and three tractor-driven tankers sanitised the entire area on Tuesday, starting at 7.30am.

The headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim organisation, in Nizamuddin West is emerging as a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hot spot in the national capital, with 24 confirmed cases so far, more than 400 showing symptoms of the contagious disease, and more than 1,100 people placed in quarantine.

Though SDMC officials have been spraying disinfectant in the congested Nizamuddin Basti since Saturday, a senior official with the civic body, said efforts have been stepped up since Monday evening.

“Till now 45,000 litres of disinfectant have been sprayed in the area, including Nizamuddin Basti, Nizamuddin West and Nizam Nagar. Spraying is being done twice a day. It starts at 7.30 am and continues till the entire area is covered. We have been spraying 15,000 litres of disinfectant in the area every day since Sunday,” the official said.

A senior SDMC official said there is a special focus on disinfecting the area because of its population density and the fact that it also has a large floating population, factors which make it vulnerable for the spread of the coronavirus.

Area councillor Yasmin Kidwai, said, “We ensured that the area adjourning the markaz (Basti and Nizamuddin West residential area) were completely sanitised on Tuesday.”

He said that as many as 50 sanitation employees have been deployed in the area to sweep the area and collect garbage. Four tippers has also been engaged for transportation of municipal waste from the area.

As many as 40 masked domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) are spraying disinfectant in the narrow alleys and lanes in the area that tankers cannot enter.

“We are keeping a close vigil and actively taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus in the area. Whatever actions are required, will be taken,” SDMC mayor Sunita Kangra said.

Meanwhile the health department of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday sanitised the Bakkarwala area, as suspected cases from Nizamuddin have been quarantined here, municipality officials said.

Public toilets in and around Nizamuddin were sanitised as well on Tuesday.

“The NDMC has provided the Delhi government 240 EWS flats at Bakkarwala to isolate suspected cases. The sanitation staff carried out spraying of disinfectant and fogging in Bakkarwala, along with other New Delhi areas such as Khan Market, Chanakyapuri. Officials are keeping a close watch on areas near Nizamuddin,” an NDMC official said.

Residents concerned

Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar said that ever since the matter concerning the congregation at the markaz came to light, he has been getting requests from residents of Nizamuddin West to carry screenings of all households in the area.

“We have cordoned off Basti, Nizamuddin West and East, Bhogal and Sarai Kale Khan. People want all households, especially in the Nizamuddin West residential colony to be screened. The government is thinking of screening all houses in the Basti first.”

A senior Delhi government official said the priority right now is to take all people in the markaz to quarantine facilities, and trace their contacts.

Rakesh Mehta, former president of the Nizamuddin West RWA, said, “Our residential colony is adjacent to the Basti. There are no gates, so people move around freely here. The civic agency has sanitised the area. But now that so many cases have been reported, we want the government to screen all the houses in this area.”