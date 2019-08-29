Sexual harassment complaint: Women’s commission summons GMC principal, hospital supdt

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:30 IST

Chairperson of Punjab State Women Commission (PSWC), Manisha Gulati, on Wednesday, issued summons to the principal of Government Medical College (GMC), Sujata Sharma and the superintendent of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) Dr Jagdev Singh Kullar, in Amritsar, for taking no action on two complaints of sexual harassment.

At the medical college, Gulati dissolved the college’s current sexual harassment committee. She visited the college after receiving two complaints of sexual harassment—one by a GMC student and another by a nursing staff of GNDH. Both victims have been alleging sexual harassment by two male employees at GNDH.

“I came here after getting two complaints. I found that the college principal and hospital’s superintendent didn’t take the required action against the accused. As the principal and superintendent are in Chandigarh for a meeting, I have issued summons to them to appear in person at my office in Chandigarh on Monday,” said Gulati.

Speaking about the sexual harassment committee, she said she had visited the college two months ago and instructed the college principal to form a new committee that included social workers and advocates. When she found that the instructions had been ignored, she said she dissolved the committee, and will form a new one.

Gulati had has also asked the principal to provide details of complaints pertaining to crime against women received by the college in the past years. “I have also asked the college to submit reports about the actions taken against the complaints of sexual harassment in the past,” she said.

She said, “College authorities failed to obey directions of the commission. I will also write to the Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the head of the department of medical education to take action against the principal and superintendent.”

Gulati also called the accused in the sexual harassment complaints and asked the GMC vice principal Dr Veena to take immediate action against them. One of the two accused has already been transferred to another department said the vice principal.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 01:30 IST