Slight rain brings relief from heat in national capital

delhi

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:00 IST

The national capital received 1.8mm rainfall till Sunday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the hot and humid conditions.

However, the relief is likely to be short-lived with high levels of humidity expected to return and remain for the week. The Safdarjung Observatory received 1.8mm of rainfall between Saturday (8.30am) and Sunday (8.30am), said officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Even though more light rain is expected in Delhi on September 17-18, the discomfort levels are likely to remain high, said meteorologists. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal while minimum settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

“We expect light to very light rain this week. However, easterly winds blowing over Delhi are bringing high levels of moisture, which combined with slight rise in temperature and a lack of a system to trigger adequate rainfall, will keep the heat index high and cause high levels of discomfort,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

Heat index combines temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot you actually feel at a particular time .

