State to launch app for FYJC admission, fee payment to be conducted online

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:44 IST

Mumbai: The state education department on Sunday said it will launch a mobile application to facilitate the admission process for first-year junior college (FYJC) students in the coming days, amid the Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown. The colleges will also grant provisional admissions to students and the fee payment procedure would be online, to prevent students and parents from gathering at the colleges.

Students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) can fill part 1 of the admission form from August 1 and get details of admissions on https://mumbai.11thadmission.org.in.

While the state education department is yet to declare the dates for Class 10, they are expected to be out by the end of the month.

“This year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, students cannot visit colleges, and hence we decided to conduct the admission process online, ensuring there is zero contact. Students can easily fill out their forms online and also upload their documents on the portal online,” said Rajendra Ahire, deputy director, Mumbai region.

The information booklet, which helps students with the admission process, will also be made available online.

The department also allowed students to fill out mock forms as a practice exercise before they fill out the actual forms. Around 1.25 lakh students filled out the mock forms until Saturday – the last day to fill the forms.

Students who apply for admissions under the various quotas can visit their respective schools, where help desks would be set up to guide them with the procedure. Those from other boards or from other parts of the state or country can visit one of the guidance centres set up by the department.

“They can go with copies of their documents to these centres and get them verified. Then the entire process would happen remotely,” added Ahire.

For academic year 2020-21, around 3.19 lakh seats will be up for grabs across 819 colleges in MMR.

What will the process look like this year?

- From August 1, students can fill part 1 of the online form with their basic details such as name, address etc.

- Once the results are declared, students can fill part 2 of the form with details of their marks and college preferences.

- Merit lists will be declared online and details of allotted colleges will be sent to the schools. Students will also get SMS alerts on registered phone numbers.

- Students can confirm admissions to the colleges allotted and pay the fees online.

- Colleges will grant provisional admissions to students. The physical verification of documents would take place after the colleges reopen.