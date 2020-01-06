e-paper
Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cities / STF to probe firearms case against Mukhtar’s son

STF to probe firearms case against Mukhtar’s son

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow: Director general of police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh has shifted investigation of firearms norms violation case lodged against Abbas Ansari, the son of Mau (Sadar) MLA Mukhtar Ansari, from the state capital’s Mahanagar police station to the Special Task Force (STF).

The FIR at the Mahanagar police station was lodged against Abbas Ansari for keeping several guns on a single licence, violating the firearm norms.

In the FIR, Abbas was booked under section 420(cheating and dishonesty), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery), 471 (use of forged document or electronic records) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Arms Act on October 12 last year.

Similar cases lodged against Abbas in other districts are also likely to be transferred to the STF to consolidate investigation, according to a senior police official.

During investigation of the case at Mahanagar police station, Lucknow police raided the house of Abbas and recovered six foreign-make firearms with extra barrels and 4431 cartridges of different bore.

