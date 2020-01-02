Suncity plot owners to lose power supply

cities

Gurugram Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the electricity body, has issued power disconnection notices to 20 property owners in Suncity residential township on Golf Course Road, after their occupation certificates were cancelled by the department of town and country planning (DTCP).

The occupation certificates were cancelled last year after a survey by the department had found that constructions on these 60-square yard plots, in G-Block of the township, had violated several building norms and more storeys than permitted were built on land meant for economically weaker sections.

The notice issued by the subdivisional officer (OP), South City, DHBVN, Gurugram, to one of the 20 house owners states, “It has come to the notice of DHBVN, through DTCP, that you have made unauthorised construction on your premises due to which occupation certificate of the same has been cancelled. Now, it has been requested by them to disconnect the electrical connection of your premises.”

The department has asked the plot owners to provide a supporting document in this regard within seven days, failing which power will be disconnected permanently from the premises.

VMK Singh, general secretary, Suncity RWA, said that they have made repeated complaints against the commercial use and violations on these small plots to the authorities. “Multiple storeys have been raised. These constructions are used for running guest house facilities and put a lot of strain on the infrastructure in the colony,” said Singh.

An official of the DHBVN said that notice to disconnect electricity has been issued to the plot owners, after the occupation certificates issued for the properties were cancelled. “Once the occupation certificate has been cancelled, it is pertinent that all services, such as water, power and sewage are withdrawn,” he said.

Ved Prakash, DTP (E), said that a detailed survey was carried out by the department after complaints were lodged with regard to the violations. “It was found that several violations have been committed so the OCs were cancelled. The department had also asked the DHBVN and MCG to withdraw services,” he said.