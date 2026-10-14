Kochi, The Kochi city police are investigating suspected international terror links in an arson attack near a synagogue in Ernakulam Market, with a 32-year-old man arrested within hours of the incident, officials said on Wednesday. Suspected terror links under probe after arson near Kochi synagogue, accused held within hours

The police suspect that the accused, Ebin Paul, a native of Puthencruz near here, may have acted on the instructions of a person he referred to as 'Boss'.

A preliminary examination of his mobile phone allegedly revealed communications with individuals suspected of having foreign links and members of various online groups, besides messages referring to Jewish places of worship and possible attacks in different cities across the country, police said.

The suspected international connections and possible terror links have not yet been conclusively established, they added.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am on October 12, when a fire was set at Blossom Nursery in front of the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market, within the limits of the Kochi Central Police Station.

According to the investigation, the accused arrived at the spot in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis car, got out of the vehicle, poured petrol on the nursery and set it on fire.

He allegedly recorded the incident on his mobile phone before fleeing.

The police are investigating whether he carried out attacks on designated targets at the direction of a person whose identity has not yet been established, recorded the incidents and sent the footage in return for payment.

The possibility of payments being made through cryptocurrency is also being examined, police said.

They said messages found on the phone referred to Jewish places of worship and attacks in different cities in India.

The police are trying to establish the identities of those involved in the communications, the nature of their links with the accused and whether the arson was part of an organised operation.

The investigation has also uncovered a possible link between the accused and a similar arson incident reported earlier in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district.

The police compared footage from that case with evidence collected in the present investigation and found videos on the accused's phone suspected to be connected to the earlier incident.

According to the investigation team, the accused admitted during questioning to his involvement in the Muvattupuzha incident. His role in that case is being examined further.

Suspicious communications related to drug transactions were also found on the accused's digital devices.

Based on the information, the Ernakulam Rural Police carried out a search at his rented home in Puthencruz and seized substances, including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, alprazolam and ketamine.

Police said Central agencies are also examining information related to the suspected international links.

They said the police will conduct detailed forensic examinations of the accused's mobile phone and other digital devices, trace the sources of the communications, scrutinise financial transactions and investigate possible connections with other crimes.

A special investigation team has been formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran and led by Assistant Commissioner Sibi Tom.

The team led by Ernakulam Central Police Station Inspector Aneesh Joy is currently investigating the case.

Elaborating on the probe they carried out to trace the accused in the arson case, the Police said although CCTV cameras at most commercial establishments in Ernakulam Market were not functioning at night, the police examined available footage from the market and nearby areas and collected information from around 150 people.

The investigation team, with the assistance of the cyber wing, analysed the available clues and technical evidence to trace the vehicle used in the crime.

Though its registration number was not clearly visible in the footage, the police examined various possibilities and identified the vehicle's registration details.

The investigation led the police to Puthencruz, where Eldo Paul was found hiding in a rented house and arrested, police said.

A preliminary examination of the accused's mobile phone revealed digital evidence pointing to a possible wider conspiracy, they said.

The investigation is continuing to establish the motive behind the arson, verify the suspected international and terror links, and determine whether the accused was involved in other crimes, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.