Taloja residents reel under water crisis; Cidco drags its feet

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:48 IST

Navi Mumbai

More than 5,000 residents in Taloja phase 2 have been reeling under water crisis for the past five days.

The node has been facing water problem off and on for the past six months and residents allege officials have not done anything to improve supply.

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), which supplies water to Taloja, had shut water supply on Friday. Water supply resumed the next day but the pressure is weak.

PB Kale, executive engineer, water supply, Cidco, said, “We have resumed water supply and the situation will improve.”

Taloja and Kharghar get 65 mld water against the requirement of 75 mld.

Priya Ratambe, public relations officer (PRO) Cidco, said, “We have asked the engineers to look into the problems and complaints. We are also looking for water pipeline ruptures which may have affected the supply.”

Locals alleged that such instances keep happening once or twice a month.

Samdarshi Pali, 45, a resident from Taloja, said, “We are dependent on tanker water supply. Also, there is monopoly of few tanker water supply from whom we have to purchase water. Outside water tankers are not allowed.”

“Residents are forced to pay whatever amount they charge. The water source is not clean leading to health ailments,” said Pali.

Taloja, which Cidco has been planning as an extension to Kharghar, has many housing projects coming up in the node.

Sudhir Chavan, 45, a resident of Arihant Amodini at Taloja, said, “In the past six months, we have paid around ₹18 lakh for tanker water supply. This is not a one-day problem but a perennial issue which we have been facing for six months.”

“Recently, we were told by the water department that the pipeline carrying water to the housing society has been damaged at various points. Water supply would improve if it is repaired. We got the pipeline fixed at a cost ₹1 lakh but problem persists,” said Chavan.

Activist Sudhir Dani said, “Cidco has failed in providing amenities in its node. They give permission to upcoming housing and other projects without planning for water supply and other civic amenities. It is always the residents who suffer.”

“An advance planning is required for both Taloja and Kharghar node as these nodes are expanding fast. Water problem needs to be resolved at the earliest else the common man might take to street and protest about the crisis,” said Dani.