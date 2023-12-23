close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Telangana governor, CM Revanth Reddy pay tributes to ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary

Telangana governor, CM Revanth Reddy pay tributes to ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary

PTI |
Dec 23, 2023 05:26 PM IST

The chief minister said that the former prime minister laid strong foundations to distribute lands to the poor.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and several political leaders on Saturday paid homage to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 19th death anniversary.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy pays tribute to former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary, at PV Ghat in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (PTI)
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy pays tribute to former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary, at PV Ghat in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (PTI)

Soundararajan, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Reddy, state ministers and family members of Rao, among others visited 'P V Gyan Bhoomi', the former Prime Minister's samadhi, at the Hussain Sagar lake here, and paid floral tributes.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy hailed Rao as a great genius who spread the glory of the country to the world.

He also recalled that Rao took bold decisions when the economy of the country became questionable, a release from CMO said.

The chief minister said that the former prime minister laid strong foundations to distribute lands to the poor.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out