Telangana governor, CM Revanth Reddy pay tributes to ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and several political leaders on Saturday paid homage to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 19th death anniversary. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy pays tribute to former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary, at PV Ghat in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (PTI)

Soundararajan, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Reddy, state ministers and family members of Rao, among others visited 'P V Gyan Bhoomi', the former Prime Minister's samadhi, at the Hussain Sagar lake here, and paid floral tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy hailed Rao as a great genius who spread the glory of the country to the world.

He also recalled that Rao took bold decisions when the economy of the country became questionable, a release from CMO said.

The chief minister said that the former prime minister laid strong foundations to distribute lands to the poor.