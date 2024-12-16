Menu Explore
Ten students hospitalised after suspected gas leak at local institute in Jaipur

PTI |
Dec 16, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Ten students suffered from suffocation and fainting linked to a gas leak from a drain. Their condition has stabilised now

Ten students of a coaching institute in the Mahesh Nagar area in Rajasthan's Jaipur were hospitalised after they fainted due to a suspected gas leak from a drain on Sunday evening, police said.

Following a suspected gas leak on the grounds of a private coaching college in Jaipur, at least ten pupils were hospitalised after fainting from asphyxia.(PTI)
Following a suspected gas leak on the grounds of a private coaching college in Jaipur, at least ten pupils were hospitalised after fainting from asphyxia.(PTI)

The students complained of difficulty in breathing and severe headache before they were rushed to the hospital, they said.

"Ten students of the institute fainted due to a suspected gas leak from the drain. Some smoke from the kitchen on the terrace of the building had also come in," police said.

Officials dismissed the possibility of food poisoning and said the condition of the students is normal now.

A doctor of a private hospital here said that seven children were brought to the facility after they complained of difficulty in breathing. The remaining were taken elsewhere, he said.

All the students suffered from suffocation and started coughing, he said.

No administration official was immediately available for comment.

