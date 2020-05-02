e-paper
Home / Cities / Thane records 28 new Covid cases, 1 death

Thane records 28 new Covid cases, 1 death

cities Updated: May 02, 2020 21:28 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A 49-year-old man, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died on Saturday.

Thane recorded 28 new cases on Saturday, after its highest single-day spike of 34 cases on Friday.

Thane has 372 Covid cases.

More than 80% of the positive cases found on Saturday are from slum areas of Wagale Estate, Lokmanya Sawarkar Nagar and Vartak Nagar.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The 49-year-old man who died was a resident of Wagale Estate and had been admitted to Chatrapati Shivaji Hospital since April 30. He did welding work.”

Out of 28 new cases, 13 are from Lokmanyanagar-Sawarkar Nagar.

The city has recorded 15 Covid deaths and 74 people have recovered so far.

The Lokmanyanagar-Sawarkar Nagar and Wagale Estate ward has 78 and 65 Covid positive cases respectively and both the wards have 38% of the total cases in the city.

Malvi added, “We have begun extensive contract tracing in Lokmayanagar area. On Saturday around 50 persons, all close contact of 13 positive cases were taken to the quarantine centres in Bhayandar Pada.”

