Thane records highest single-day spike with 34 new Covid-19 cases

mumbai

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:02 IST

A 70-year-old man, a Covid-19 patient, died on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths in Thane to 12.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, “He was a resident of Vartak Nagar and was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa on Thursday. He had several comorbidities. The total deaths in the city are 12.”

On Friday, Thane recorded the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day after Thursday’s 31 cases.

With 34 new cases, the total number of cases in the city is 344.

The increase is in the slum areas, which TMC has attributed to random sampling.

Malvi said, “We have undertaken preventive measures in CP Taloa area of Wagale Estate. Fever patients were screened and random testings were done, so the number of cases here has increased.”

Rate of recovery is good: TMC

Thane Municipal Corporation has claimed that the rate of recovery is 20% more than the rate of infection in the city. Malvi said, “Sixty-nine patients have recovered so far. The rate of recovery is 20% more than the rate of infection. This is due to the isolation of infected persons in hospitals and quarantine institutions.”

Free treatment for poor at Horizon Hospital

TMC has said that those having yellow and orange ration cards will get free treatment under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Scheme at Horizon Prime Hospital in Ghodbunder.

Malvi said, “The poor will get quality treatment with free nutritious food and other facilities. People can contact 022-68556855 and 86575 08101 for more details.”