Three nabbed at IGIA with red sandalwood worth Rs 13 lakh

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:39 IST

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday nabbed three Indians for Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 160 kilos of red sandalwood, estimated to be worth ₹13 lakh. The passengers were caught minutes before they were going to board a flight to Hong Kong.

Assistant CISF inspector general Hemendra Singh said that based on profiling, the force’s surveillance and intelligence personnel at Indira Gandhi International airport intercepted one Ashish Chhabra, bound for Hong Kong by an Air India flight and asked him to cooperate for a thorough checking in the departure area of Terminal-3.

“The passenger along with his baggage was taken to the random checking point. During search some bundles of red coloured woods were found inside his bags. The matter was reported to customs officials. As we suspected involvement of more people, Chhabra was allowed to proceed for check-in, but was kept under electronics and manual surveillance,” Singh said.

Singh said CISF men, who were keeping an eye on Chhabra, noticed that he was accompanied with two other passengers. “Our men saw that while the second passenger, Deepak Mahroliya, proceeded for boarding, Chhabra and his third accomplice Sandesh Dhingeya got themselves offloaded after completing check-in formalities. Both were then again intercepted by CISF team and were not allowed to exit the terminal building. Customs officials were informed, who got Mahroliya off-loaded. Similar bundle of woods were recovered from the bags of his bags also,” Singh said.

On weighing, the total recovered red sandalwood turned out to be160 kilos estimated to be worth ₹13 lakh. The customs officials informed the matter to wildlife officials, who reached the airport and confirmed the seized wood as red sandalwood.

