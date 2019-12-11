Three policemen suspended, facing vigilance enquiry for allegedly abducting MCD inspector

cities

New Delhi:

A Delhi Police sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended and are facing vigilance enquiry for allegedly abducting a municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) inspector in connivance with a nightclub owner and demanding R2 lakh as extortion, police said on Wednesday.

Though the MCD inspector was safely rescued from the nightclub in Netaji Subhash Place by the local police following a raid, no case has been registered in connection with the crime even a day after it happened, the family members of the inspector have alleged.

The inspector’s brother alleged that his brother was abducted from outside his office in Shakurpur area around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. He was bundled in an i-20 car and taken to the nightclub. The three policemen and the nightclub owner demanded R2 lakh from his brother’s son for his safe release, the brother alleged.

“It was the local police who raided the premises and rescued my brother around 11 pm after we informed them about the kidnapping. The three policemen were caught red-handed but still no case has been registered,” the inspector’s brother said, adding his brother had issued a R70,000 challan notice to the nightclub owner after finding it violating norms.

“The owner wanted my brother to settle the matter by taking a bribe. When my brother refused, he sought help from the three policemen, who were his friends. They together abducted him,” said the inspector’s brother.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said legal action into the matter would be taken only when the vigilance enquiry is completed. “We have suspended the sub-inspector and the two constables. They were posted in the district’s special staff,” she said.

According to the brother, the local police put his brother’s cellphone, which was being used to make the ransom calls, under surveillance and it helped them track its location to the nightclub.

The Deputy Commissioner (Keshavpuram Zone), North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Ira Singhal, confirmed the incident. She said, “We are really grateful to DCP Vijayanta Arya for taking prompt action and rescuing our sanitation inspector in time.”

“Tomar was just doing his duty, issuing user charges for garbage collection mandated under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016. Every such nightclub/restaurant/eatery is being issued such bills and it’s shocking that the accused went to the extent of kidnapping Tomar for this,” she said.