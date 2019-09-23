‘TikTok star’ climbs hotel roof to commit suicide, is brought down after 19 hours of negotiations

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:27 IST

New Delhi

It took the police and a host of other agencies over 19 hours to persuade a popular TikTok user to climb down from the terrace of a west Delhi hotel, which he had climbed on Sunday afternoon, allegedly to commit suicide.

The 31-year-old man who has nearly five million followers on the TikTok app uploaded videos of his threat as well as a “suicide note” on the video sharing app during the period in which the rescuers tried to persuade him to climb down. Once rescued, the man deleted the videos.

Having climbed the terrace of the hotel in Hari Nagar at 3pm on Sunday, the man was finally brought down around 9.30am on Monday. In those hours, whenever the rescuers tried to approach him, he would threaten to jump to his death, forcing the rescuers to keep away.

Samir Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police (west), said the man had been booked for molestation on a complaint by his minor domestic help at Nihal Vihar police station earlier this year and one of his demands was the withdrawal of the case.

The officer said the man had checked into the hotel around 1.30pm on Sunday with his second wife who he had married at the same hotel a year ago.

“The man first had an altercation with his wife before he rushed to the balcony of a room on the sixth floor of the hotel building. From there, he climbed the terrace and threatened to commit suicide,” said Sharma.

During his time on the hotel terrace, the man kept praising the Delhi Police and said he was being framed in the molestation case at the behest of some people known to him.

The officer said the man’s allegations was yet to be verified and that he was handed over to the staff at Nihal Vihar police station, where a case was registered against him.

A fire department officer who was at the scene said the rescuers spoke to him about the importance of living and surviving in a bid to dissuade him.

“There were multiple occasions when he would catch a rope thrown by us, giving us hope that he had aborted his suicide plan. But then he would again let it go and sit on the edge of the terrace,” said the officer, adding that the “presence of dew” at night prevented the rescuers from making a forced attempt to bring the man down from the building.

The man was finally convinced to abort his plan when the police assured him of a fair hearing in the allegations against him. A crowd had gathered below the hotel to watch the drama unfold even as the man kept referring to them in his videos.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 22:27 IST