e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Toddler dies in fight between his parents

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A five-month old boy died two days after an iron nail pierced his forehead while his father was allegedly beating his mother with a stick that had the nail in east Delhi’s Kondli, police said on Wednesday.

The police are looking for the child’s father, who is absconding since his death. The man earlier worked as an operation theatre (OT) technician in a private hospital in Ghaziabad. He was unemployed for the past some months. The child’s mother works as a nurse in a private clinic. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code at the Ghazipur police station.

Police said the toddler was in his mother’s lap when his father allegedly started assaulting her with the stick following a quarrel over some issue on Sunday. During the assault, the stick hit the child’s forehead. An iron nail attached to the stick pierced his forehead and he started bleeding, the police said.

“The parents panicked and rushed him to a nearby clinic where a doctor gave the child first aid and discharged him because it was a minor wound and not very deep,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

According to the officer, the child was recovering and was fine until Tuesday morning when he started throwing up. His parents against rushed him to the clinic where the doctors found the child’s condition critical and referred him to a private hospital in Patparganj.

“The child was brought to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The hospital authorities informed police about the toddler’s death, who was brought there by his mother. A police team reached there and took the child’s body in their custody,” the officer added.

The body of the toddler was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where autopsy was conducted. The autopsy report revealed that the child died due to internal bleeding in his head.

“A team has been formed to nab the absconding father,” said the officer.

The couple lived in a rented house and were married around two and half years ago. The five-month old boy was their only child.

Ends

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:50 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Oct 10, 2019 00:30 IST
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Oct 10, 2019 04:06 IST
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
Oct 09, 2019 22:49 IST
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Oct 10, 2019 00:51 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 20:47 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities