Top film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, who was lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, dies

Top film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and was lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, died on Thursday. Yogesh Desai, DIG prisons, west region, said that Lakdawala was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the prison hospital on September 6.

The Mumbai-based builder, who was arrested by the ED in a land grabbing case, was referred to JJ hospital on Wednesday morning after his situation deteriorated. Police said they were informed about Lakdawala's death on Thursday afternoon, adding that no foul play has been reported behind his demise.

"Lakdawala was 76-year-old and was suffering from Cancer. He was lodged in the prison hospital (inside jail premises) on September 6. On Wednesday morning he was referred to the JJ Hospital by the jail doctors as his condition deteriorated. On Thursday afternoon J J Hospital doctors informed us about his death. No foul play reported," Desai said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, reported ANI.

HT had earlier reported on ED questioning Lakdawala in connection with alleged money laundering linked to usurping a Khandala-based land belonging to an erstwhile Hyderabad Nawab. The builder was accused of bribing government officials, estate agents and others to grab the land said to be worth ₹50 crore.