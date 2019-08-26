Two arrested for murder of 30-year-old near Mumbai

cities

The Vitthalwadi police arrested two men for allegedly murdering their 30-year-old friend in Ulhasnagar on Saturday over an argument.

The accused, Ashish Karira, 24; and Sagar Thakur, 25; attacked the victim, Dinesh Sadhuram Sharma, with a stick and a metal sheet on head.

Sharma, a resident of Premnagar Tekdi in camp no 5 used to run a jeans factory in the area. On Saturday, around 11pm, Karira asked him to meet in Ulhasnagar camp. Sharma arrived at the spot around 11.30pm, where Karira and Thakur were waiting for him along with their two other friends.

Karira and Thakur entered into an argument with Sharma over an issue, following which Karira picked up a metal sheet and hit Sharma on head. Thakur also began assaulting the victim on his head using a stick. Sharma had deep injuries on his head. The four then fled the spot.

“A local informed us that Sharma was lying in a pool of blood. We reached the spot and took him to the Central Hospital. However he was declared dead on arrival. Sharma’s relative then lodged a complaint with us, after which we began searching for Karira and Thakur,”said senior police inspector Ramesh Bhame.

‘Through our sources, we learnt that the duo was hiding in a Bhiwandi lodge, following which we arrested them from the spot. We are probing the reason behind the argument. We suspect that it was pertaining to some past issue,”added Bhame.

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police is now on the lookout for the other two unidentified accused.

