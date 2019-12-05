Two booked for duping 12 on the pretext of sending them abroad

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:36 IST

Police have booked two persons of a travel firm for allegedly duping as many as twelve persons to tune of Rs 7 lakh, taken for the purpose of sending them to Armenia.

On the complaint of Pawan Kumar of Nagaur in Rajasthan, a case under Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 467 (forgery of valuable security) of IPC has been registered against Harpreet Singh of Ferozepur and Pankaj Kumar of Bathinda. The accused own a travel firm in Bathinda.

The complainant alleged that the accused had taken Rs 7 lakh from him and eleven others from his village promising to send them to Armenia as they all were artisans. The accused also gave them tickets to go Armenia. However, when the complainant and others reached Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi they were told the tickets were fake.