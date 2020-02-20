Two get 8-year RI for kidnapping of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:31 IST

Two persons have been convicted of kidnapping of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi.

The accused identified as Ranjodh Singh of Navi Abadi of Khanna, and Raj Kumar of Master Colony of Gobindgarh have been awarded eight-year rigorous imprisonment and told to pay a fine of ₹10,000 each.

The court of additional sessions judge Lukhvinder Kaur Duggal has, however, acquitted the two of murder charges.

The case had been registered against nine persons for the kidnapping and murder of Rupinder Gandhi on September 5, 2003, on the statement of Harpreet Singh.

Harpreet had told the police that he, along with Rupinder Gandhi, was going to Daheru village on a scooter. The accused came from Khanna side and hit their scooter.

The occupants of the car opened fire and kidnapped Gandhi in order to kill him.

Six of the accused have already been convicted but Ranjodh Singh and Raj Kumar had escaped. The court had declared them proclaimed offenders.

The accused had pleaded innocence during the trial. After going through the evidence on record, the court found them guilty.