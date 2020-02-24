UP Board makes application process online for scrutiny of answer-sheets

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:35 IST

PRAYAGRAJ Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, from this year, has decided to make application process online for the scrutiny of answer-sheets post declaration of results. Earlier, the examinees seeking scrutiny had to apply in offline mode.

Confirming the move, UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said, “From this year, the mode of applying for scrutiny of answer sheets has changed for the examinees. Now, they will have to apply online for this.”

As per the new norms, high-school and intermediate students appearing in UP Board Exams-2020, if get less marks or fail in the exam, would be able to apply online for scrutiny of their answer-sheets that mainly involves re- totalling of marks awarded by the examiner for different questions in the exam, a Board official said.

The examinees need to apply through websites of the UP Board’s regional offices. Scrutiny applications received after 25 days of declaration of results would not be entertained by the board.

Similarly, the applications sent to UP Board regional offices at Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur by post or courier would also not be entertained, the officials said citing new norms.

Officials said that the students seeking scrutiny of their answer-sheets would have to apply within 25 days of the declaration of results. Till last year, students were given upto 30 days for the same. The importance the move can be gauged from the fact that every year around 1 lakh examinees apply for scrutiny in UP Board, they added.

According to the officials, the UP Board’s decision is in line with similar provisions put in place by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The board plans to address all scrutiny applications and declare the intermediate and high school results by July 15. Earlier, the intermediate scrutiny results were declared by July 31 and that of high school by August 15, said officials.

They maintain that the time period for submitting scrutiny applications and declaration of their results have been shortened so that these students face no problem in taking admissions for their higher studies.