UP Cong may get new team soon as Priyanka feedback sessions near end

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:28 IST

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Congress may get new team soon as party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to wind up her feedback sessions with senior party leaders and grass roots level party men in the next few days.

“We hope an announcement about the new team, along with other measures for the party’s revival, will be made soon,” said a senior Congress leader.

Priyanka had begun holding feedback sessions soon after the Congress debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Priyanka has met most of the senior leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbbar, party’s candidates in 2019 polls, coordinators and leaders from all the districts. She will be meeting more leaders in the coming days before a plan is rolled out to give a new look to the party organization in the state,” the leader said.

Although the Congress leadership is yet to give any indication about the new team, those whose names are doing rounds to lead the party include senior party leaders Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, RPN Singh, Jitin Prasada, Lalitesh Tripathi, Rajesh Mishra, Vinod Chaudhary and Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was appointed party’s in charge for east UP during the period of revamping of the Congress organisation.

“Congress leadership has not given any indications about any names for the new team. Priyanka is meeting both young and old leaders and taking feedback about the future course of action. We hope a decision on the issue of appointing a new team will be taken soon,” said a young party leader, adding, “Much will depend on whether the party decides to appoint a Brahmin, a backward or a Dalit leader as the state party chief.”

As Priyanka began the exercise to revamp the organization to prepare the party for the 2022 assembly elections, the challenge of giving an energetic and effective team stared her in the face.

The overnight sit-in that she held at Chunar in July 2019 after being stopped in Mirzapur on way to Sonbhadra to meet the families of those killed in the Umbha village massacre, the demonstrations and signature campaign organised by the party at her behest to demand justice for the Unnao rape survivor and the quiz on former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi are some of the attempts the party has made to bring the Congress back on the centre-stage of politics in Uttar Pradesh.

“Yes, Priyanka’s focus on the state is activating cadres and bringing the party into focus. The Congress is raising the issues concerning the people and Priyanka is getting regular reports and list of party men participating in agitational programmes. She will, however, have to devote more time,” said another leader, who did not wish to be identified.

Priyanka had reviewed the Congress performance in 2019 polls at a meeting in Rae Bareli on June 12. She had then declared that she would identify those who did not work for the party in polls. On June 24, the party’s district units were dissolved and a disciplinary committee was constituted to act against those who worked against party’s interest in the polls.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 21:28 IST