Uzbek woman assaulted, gangraped by three men

delhi

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:25 IST

A 32-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was assaulted, gangraped and threatened at a house in Gurugram by three men, who had given her a ride in their Scorpio car from South Delhi’s Musoodpur, near Vasant Kunj, on Saturday night.

Police said the woman knew the three men and one of them, a scrap dealer, has been her social media ‘friend’ since last January. A case of gangrape, assaulted and criminal intimidation was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station against the three men on Sunday. The police said the case was registered after the woman got herself admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Sunday, alleging that she was assaulted and gangraped.

“We have registered a case and raids are being conducted, at their possible hideouts in Delhi-NCR, to nab the suspects,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest), Devender Arya.

A police officer associated with the case said that the Uzbekistan woman came to India around two months ago, on a tourist visa, and was staying at a rented flat in Delhi’s Chhatarpur with some other women.

The woman, in her complaint, the officer said, alleged that her social media friend had asked her to meet him in Masoodpur on Sunday night. She was waiting for him when he arrived in a Scorpio, in which two more men were present.

“The woman sat in the car and they took her to a house in Gurugram. The woman alleged that the men forced themselves on her. When she protested, they assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences, if she reported the incident to the police,” the officer said, quoting the complaint.

According to the officer, the woman told them that her ‘friend’ took her to his home, where his family members also tried to convince her to not file a case. After the woman was dropped at her home, she told her friends about it and they took her to the hospital.

“We were informed about the crime by the hospital authorities,” the officer said.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 23:14 IST