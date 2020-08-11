e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral

Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral

Authorities said they were verifying the authenticity of the video and that action would be taken against the accused only after the charges against him were found true.

patna Updated: Aug 11, 2020 10:48 IST
Sandeep Bhaskar
Sandeep Bhaskar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Video shows a man accepting money from students while distributing certificates.
Video shows a man accepting money from students while distributing certificates.(HT File)
         

A video clip of a high school’s headmaster accepting money from students has gone viral on social media, in Bagaha subdivision of West Champaran district.

Authorities said they were verifying the authenticity of the video and that action would be taken against the accused only after the charges against him were found true.

However, when contacted, headmaster Nagendra Dwivedi admitted accepting money while giving away the certificates.

“I had helped a few students with money in filling the forms for examination. Some of them returned the amount they had borrowed from me, when they came to collect their certificate,” said Dwivedi.

In the video, a man is seen accepting money from the students before handing them certificates.

“Our guruji (teacher) was forcing us to grease his palms before giving us the certificates, citing reason that he had to work for us on his off day,” said a student, refusing to be identified.

When contacted, district education officer (DEO) Binod Kumar Vimal said, “We are looking into the matter.”

tags
top news
Maintaining peace with India a diplomatic priority, says China amid Ladakh border tension
Maintaining peace with India a diplomatic priority, says China amid Ladakh border tension
Rahul Gandhi suggests MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor, then shoots a question
Rahul Gandhi suggests MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor, then shoots a question
Over 53,000 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths take India’s tally to 2.26 million, recovery rate at 69.79%
Over 53,000 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths take India’s tally to 2.26 million, recovery rate at 69.79%
Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission
Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission
LIVE: More than 2.52 cr samples tested for Covid-19 till now, says ICMR
LIVE: More than 2.52 cr samples tested for Covid-19 till now, says ICMR
Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online
Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online
3 suspects apprehended in Kupwara, ammunition recovered: Army
3 suspects apprehended in Kupwara, ammunition recovered: Army
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In