Voltage fluctuation a worry for residents

Gurugram A group of residents of Sector 27 gave a representation to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on Tuesday, seeking intervention of senior level officials in resolving voltage fluctuation issue in the area over the past couple of weeks.

Residents alleged that linemen, junior engineers and subdivisional engineers failed to take up the issue with senior DHBVN officials, forcing them to approach them, directly. They alleged that due to frequent fluctuation, electrical appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave oven and motor pumps have been damaged.

Residents said a total of 27 electrical appliances have been damaged in the past two weeks and a list of the appliances was submitted to Sachin Yadav, executive engineer, and KC Aggarwal, superintending engineer, DHBVN.

Navin Gosain, a resident, said, “My refrigerator and chimney (in the kitchen) got damaged two weeks ago. After that I have become cautious. Over the last two weeks, I have rarely used air conditioners due to fear of damage and such fear prevails in the entire sector. Every summer, we face power fluctuation and DHBVN men never fixed the problem. They said fluctuation happens due to overload. But it is the DHBVN’s responsibility to install additional transformers and fix the problem.”

Residents said that there is an urgent requirement of load balancing at each of the transformers, for equal distribution of loads, as well as strengthening the complaint redressal mechanism.

RS Rathee, area councillor, who led the group to DHBVN, said, “The DHBVN needs to check if proper earthing is required at each transformer pit, which may be causing the fluctuations.”

The voltage fluctuation problem has appeared as a big worry for residents in other areas also.

Satish Solanki, a resident of Sector 17 C, said, “At 8.30pm on Monday, there was a power cut and it returned in next 10 minutes with low voltage. We faced continuous voltage fluctuation until 12.30pm on Tuesday, due to which my refrigerator got damaged. I spoke to the lineman and he said that fluctuation is taking place due to a fault in the internal electricity line and earthing problem.”

Voltage problem has been regularly reported from DLF-3, Sushant Lok-1, sectors 21 and 22, among other areas.

Sachin Yadav, executive engineer DHBVN, said, “Existing transformers are overloaded, causing fluctuation in these areas. We have received complaints from sectors 27 and 17C in this regard, and will install additional transformers to resolve the fluctuation problem.”

