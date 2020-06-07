e-paper
Voter ID, drivers’ licence among papers to prove eligibility for treatments in Delhi hospitals

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that beds in the city hospitals, including the private ones -- with the exception of which are providing specialised surgeries -- will be reserved for “people of Delhi”.

According to records of the city government’s planning department, the city currently has a population of around 19.1 million, of which, records of the election commission suggests, 14.6 million are eligible voters.
The Delhi government on Sunday night issued a list of documents that would make a person eligible to be treated in either a state-run or private hospital, with the exception of those that provide specialised surgeries.

The documents are — voter ID; bank or post office passbook, ration card, passport, drivers’ license, income tax return; latest water, telephone or electricity bill issued to the patient or close relative such as parents or spouse; proof of postal department’s posts received with the patient’s name in the given address; Aadhaar card issued prior to June 7; and any such document issued in the name of any of the parents if the patient is a minor, said the order.

The order, signed by the Delhi health secretary Padmini Singla, reads that the “private hospitals and nursing homes shall ensure that only bona fide residents of Delhi are admitted for treatment in these hospitals.”

According to records of the city government’s planning department, the city currently has a population of around 19.1 million, of which, records of the election commission suggests, 14.6 million are eligible voters. The gap, senior officials said, are either minors or residents of the city who vote in other states.

The order will now be sent to the office of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for approval.

