‘Why are you opening up everything?’: Delhi HC slams AAP govt

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:09 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticised the Delhi government for relaxing norms for almost everything, including public movement and gatherings, and wanted to know how the administration would handle the “alarming” rise in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

Stating that the number of those infected is “mind boggling”, the court asked the government to submit a policy, if any, on controlling the rising cases. Delhi on Wednesday reported 8593 new cases, the highest so far.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad questioned the government’s unlocking strategy, including allowing 200 people to gather at weddings, permitting public transport to function at full capacity, lack of social distancing and violation of mask rules.

The court remarked that no household in the city had remain “untouched” by the virus and took note of the fourth sero survelliance report that indicated one in every four persons in Delhi had been infected by Covid-19.

“The rates are mind-boggling. The number of deaths is in double figures every day . What’s with the Delhi government allowing all the unlockdown when cases are skyrocketing? Why have you opened everything? What are the strategies that you are following?

“You (Delhi) have seen the heights which no other state in the country has seen. Today, Delhi is beating the whole state of Maharashtra and Kerala hands down in Covid-19 infections. When the numbers are decreasing in all the states, then why are numbers rising only in your state? Either there is no control or there is lack of control,” the bench said, coming down heavily on the Delhi government represented by additional standing counsel Satyakam.

“We will present a detailed report to the court on actions being taken to control the current Corona situation. All the actions taken so far have been under the guidelines issued by Centre and after consultation with various experts. In future too, Delhi government will not be found wanting in case we have to take any action based on directions of the court or as suggested by experts,” the Delhi government said in a statement on the court’s remarks.

The court said even the petitioner, advocate Rakesh Malhotra, had been infected and had to run from pillar to post to get a bed and later had to settle for a friend’s nursing home in Dwarka after his oxygen level dipped.

Malhotra, who wanted tests to be ramped in the city, appeared through video conferencing from the hospital. He said there is neither any treatment for the disease nor any beds available in city hospitals.

“People are running helter-skelter without knowing what to do. There are children, elderly people at everyone’s house and there is no household left in Delhi, which hasn’t been touched by the virus. When other states are locking up, either partial or in the weekend, what we see is the swarming streets of Delhi and the government has decided to throw its winds openand has allowed all gatherings,” the court said.

It said monitoring of weddings, which could become super spreaders, is a problem. The court said it is a matter of deep concern that “the situation has well surpassed advisories”. “If the government is serious, there should have been a policy of sanctions to enforce mask compliance at least”.

“We are left wondering whether there is a policy at all. From our personal experiences and those of our colleagues, we are left to wonder if there is any policy ...It’s a struggle, a real struggle,” the bench said.

The Delhi government, in its status report, stated that while there is no or negligible change in the sero report, the central district has seen a hike in the number of cases.

The court asked the government to file a status report indicating the steps it has taken in the last two weeks to control the infection, especially with Diwali round the corner.

The matter will be heard next on November 19.