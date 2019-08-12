Wife, gym trainer nabbed for attempting to murder husband

noida

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:39 IST

A woman and two men were arrested for allegedly attempting to murder the woman’s husband outside a construction site in Site C, Surajpur area.

The victim, 38-year-old Rajeev Verma, is a resident of Burari in Delhi. He works as a marketing and sales manager with a private developer’s firm. Police said on July 23, Rajeev was shot four times outside a construction site of the company in Surajpur, Greater Noida around noon. He was rushed to Kailash hospital. Though he survived, police said he is undergoing operations to get the bullets fully removed.

The accused were identified as Shikha, Verma’s wife, her male companion Rohit Kashyap and his accomplice Manish Kumar. They were arrested with the help of electronic surveillance on Sunday from near Ace Platinum T-point.

According to the police, Rajeev had married Shikha nearly 16 years back and the couple has a teenage son.

“The woman had come in touch with Rohit almost a year back. He works as a gym trainer in Burari where Shikha went in the mornings. Rajeev would also visit the same gym in the evenings. The accused had been planning to get rid of Rajeev since January,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

Police said Shikha had allegedly given Rs 1.2 lakh to Rohit to hire professional killers for his murder. However, even after months of her allegedly asking him to do so, he didn’t hire anyone and allegedly decided to carry out the murder himself.

“He shot the victim while Manish, a resident of Govindpuri, drove the motorcycle. Manish also arranged the murder weapon. Rajeev’s location was shared by Shikha. They had gone to kill him one day before as well, but Rajeev had not gone to that site that day,” said Chauhan.

Police said Shikha and Rajeev had a love marriage as did Rohit, who has been married for nine years. Police said although Rajeev’s family didn’t say anything about any major disputes, Rohit alleged that Rajeev would often assault his wife under the influence of alcohol.

The SHO said they were able to identify the role of the accused through call detail records of Shikha. The accused were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 23:53 IST