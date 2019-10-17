Will repair 232 potholes by Friday: Kejriwal

cities

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that 232 potholes on public works department (PWD) roads will be filled by Friday, October 18, while another 283 patches will be repaired by October 31.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi secretariat on Thursday, Kejriwal said around 50 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs had recently inspected PWD roads in their areas and found 232 potholes.

“These 232 potholes will be repaired by tomorrow (Friday), 283 patches of broken roads will be repaired by October 31 and 272 uneven patches of roads will be resurfaced by November 30. There are 392 spots where construction work by various agencies are in progress,” Kejriwal said.

HT had on October 14 reported that the Delhi government had set Diwali as a deadline to repair all the broken PWD roads. The PWD manages 1,260 km roads across the city.

The CM said he had called a meeting of all the departments and agencies concerned on October 23, and the deadline for completion of construction work will be given to them in the meeting.

He said there were also some spots where the construction work had been completed, but the roads had not been repaired yet due to “lack of coordination” between different agencies.

“I believe that after this, the roads in Delhi will be free from potholes. As part of the drive, the roads under the jurisdiction of the PWD will be completely pothole-free. Delhi is the capital of the country, we want to make the roads of Delhi clean and safe and a symbol of pride for India,” said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had on Monday convened a review meeting with PWD minister Satyender Jain and other senior officials where the CM had directed the department to fix every pothole found during the survey by October 18.

