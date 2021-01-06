e-paper
Home / Cities / With 751 recoveries, Manipur’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 97.16%

With 751 recoveries, Manipur’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 97.16%

A total of 86 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the state

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:53 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
representational image.
representational image.(HT Photo)
         

With 751 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur reached 27,613, officials said.

Following the sharp rise in recoveries, Manipur’s recovery rate jumped to 97.16%. The recovery rate was 94.81% on Monday, Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of health department, said in a release on Tuesday.

However, in the last 24 hours, two persons, a man aged 34 years and a woman aged 75 years died of Covid-19-related complications at JNIMS and RIMS hospitals respectively,the press release said. The cumulative death toll in the state is now 363.

A total of 86 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of positive cases is 28,418 while the number of active cases has also drastically declined to 442, the press release added.

As of Tuesday, 528,680 people were screened at various entry points into the state, while 482,953 individuals were tested for the disease, said officials.

The state health department has also urged the public to self-isolate and contact Covid control rooms or the chief medical officer for testing on coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

