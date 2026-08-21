‘41 mins by road, 21 mins by metro’: Chennai traveller says metro saved his flight

Getting to the airport can be stressful when traffic is moving slowly and a flight is waiting. One Chennai traveller found himself in a similar situation, with little time left to reach the airport. With traffic piling up, he had to quickly find another way to make it on time. Chennai Metro helps traveller beat traffic to catch flight. (Representative Image)

The experience was shared by X user Anirudh, who took the Chennai Metro for the first time while heading to the airport. What followed left him pleasantly surprised by the city's Metro service.

“I had to get to the airport in 30 mins, or I’d miss the flight. I checked Maps, 41 mins by road, 21 mins by Metro. Obvious decision,” he wrote.

‘Brand new, squeaky clean train’ Anirudh bought a QR ticket through Paytm and boarded the Metro at Saidapet. He said the train was clean and found it easy to travel with his trolley bag.

He was also impressed by the live tracking information on Maps.

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“Every departure and station was tracked live on Maps to the minute. I found this integration really useful,” he wrote.

His experience became even more convenient when he reached the airport station. According to Anirudh, the station was directly connected to the terminals through travellators and took him to a Digi Yatra gate meant for Metro passengers.

“Super convenient!” he wrote.

He eventually made his flight and said the experience had convinced him to recommend the Chennai Metro to people visiting the city.

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