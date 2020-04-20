Woman photojournalist booked for uploading ‘anti-national posts’ on social media

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:33 IST

The J&K Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against a Srinagar-based photojournalist in Kashmir for allegedly uploading ‘anti-national posts’ on her social media.

The cyber cell of J&K Police said that they have registered a case against the woman under Section 13 of the UA (P) Act and 505 of the IPC at Cyber police station on Saturday.

The Kashmir Press Club condemned recent cases of harassment and summoning of journalists by police in the Valley. “The female photojournalist was summoned to Cyber Police Station, Air Cargo in Srinagar on April 18. However, after the Kashmir Press Club and Directorate of Information intervened, police dropped the summon order,” a statement read.

J&K PDP termed it a systematic pattern of assault on freedom of expression. National Conference said that freedom of expression was never so curtailed.

Police, in a statement, said that the Cyber Police Station, Kashmir, received information through reliable sources that a Facebook user is frequently uploading anti-national posts with criminal intention.

“The posts can provoke public to disturb the law and order and glorify anti-national activities. The cyber police called her to police station not Air Cargo Complex,” the statement read.