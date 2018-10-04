Youth rapes woman after barging into house in Ludhiana

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified person who barged into her house in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The woman alleged that she was alone at home, located in New Kundanpuri, at the time when the youth entered her house by scaling the wall. The accused thrashed the victim and later raped her.

In the evening when her husband returned home, she shared the incident with him and lodged a complaint with the police.

Investigating officer ASI Sheeshpal said a case has been registered under Sections 376 (punishment for sexual assault), 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and police are scanning the close-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) installed in the area to identify the accused.

