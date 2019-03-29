Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Banaskantha
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary defeated Joitabhai Kasnabhai Patel of the Congress party in the 2014 Lok Sabha election to win the general seat.constituency watch Updated: Mar 29, 2019 18:26 IST
New Delhi
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the current member of Parliament from Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary defeated Joitabhai Kasnabhai Patel of the Congress party in the 2014 Lok Sabha election to win the general seat. Chaudhary had also won in the by-poll held in 2013 against Congress’ Krishnaben Mukeshkumar Gadhvi, the wife of Mukeshbhai Gadhvi the sitting MP who died in office that year.
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Banaskantha
Sitting MP, Party: Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 202,334
Runner up name, party: Joitabhai Kasnabhai Patel, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 886,634
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.50%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,755
Number of women voters: 719,587
