Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Banaskantha

Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary defeated Joitabhai Kasnabhai Patel of the Congress party in the 2014 Lok Sabha election to win the general seat.

Updated: Mar 29, 2019 18:26 IST
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the current member of Parliament from Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary defeated Joitabhai Kasnabhai Patel of the Congress party in the 2014 Lok Sabha election to win the general seat. Chaudhary had also won in the by-poll held in 2013 against Congress’ Krishnaben Mukeshkumar Gadhvi, the wife of Mukeshbhai Gadhvi the sitting MP who died in office that year.

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Banaskantha

Sitting MP, Party: Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 202,334

Runner up name, party: Joitabhai Kasnabhai Patel, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 886,634

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.50%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,755

Number of women voters: 719,587

