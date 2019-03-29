Lok Sabha elections 2019: Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been vacant for three years

The Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, one of Jammu and Kashmir’s six Lok Sabha constituencies, has remained vacant for almost three years now.

Long considered a PDP bastion, party chief Mehbooba Mufti won from here in 2014 and resigned in 2016 after taking over as the chief minister of the state.

The by-poll to fill the seat could not take place as poll officials felt the security situation was not conducive.

Mufti will again contest this time while National Conference has already announced the candidature of former justice (retired) Husnain Masoodi.

Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in five phases from April 11 to May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the facts about the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir:

State : Jammu and Kashmir

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Anantnag

Day of voting: April 23, April 29, May 6

Sitting MP, Party: Mehbooba Mufti, PDP (she was elected in 2014 and resigned in June 2016 to become the chief minister of the state)

Winning margin in 2014: 65,417

Runner up name, party: Mirza Mehboob Beg, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Number of voters in 2014: 375,281

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 28.84 %%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,615

Number of women voters: 163,697

