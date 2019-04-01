Lok Sabha elections 2019: Fatehgarh Sahib constituency in Punjab has not voted the same party twice

Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and held by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The parliamentary constituency was created in 2008 under the recommendation of the delimitation commission. It was won by Congress’ Sukhdev Singh Libra in the Lok Sabha election held the next year against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Charanjit Singh Atwal.

Harinder Singh Khalsa won the Fatehgarh Sahib seat in the Lok Sabha election in 2014 against Congress leader Sadhu Singh on an AAP ticket. Khalsa, a former diplomat who was suspended from the AAP along with Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi in 2015 for alleged anti-party activities, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 29.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has fielded Baljinder Singh Chaunda from Fatehgarh Sahib this year.

Voting will be held on May 19 and the result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat, which is an important religious centre for the Sikhs:

State: Punjab

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Fatehgarh Sahib

Polling date: May 19

Sitting MP, party: Harinder Singh Khalsa, AAP

Winning margin in 2014: 54,144

Runner up name, party: Sadhu Singh, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,030,954

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 73.80%

Number of women voters in 2014: 479,703

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,677

