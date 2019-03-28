Lok Sabha elections 2019: Munger constituency in Bihar
The voting for Bihar's 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.
New Delhi
The Munger Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments: Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Mokama and Barh.
The seat is currently held by LJP’s Veena Devi, who defeated JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh by more than one lakh votes.
As part of the seat sharing formula finalized by the NDA, Munger seat will be contested by Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Here is all you need to know about Munger Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:
State: Bihar
Lok Sabha constituency: Munger
Date of voting: April 29
Sitting MP, Party: Veena Devi, LJP
Winning margin in 2014: 1,10,911
Runner up name, party: Rajiv Ranjan Singh, JD(U)
Number of voters in 2014: 9,14,350
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 53.89%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,691
Number of women voters: 408,166
