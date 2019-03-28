Lok Sabha elections 2019: Munger constituency in Bihar

The Munger Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments: Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Mokama and Barh.

The seat is currently held by LJP’s Veena Devi, who defeated JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh by more than one lakh votes.

As part of the seat sharing formula finalized by the NDA, Munger seat will be contested by Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Munger Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

State: Bihar

Lok Sabha constituency: Munger

Date of voting: April 29

Sitting MP, Party: Veena Devi, LJP

Winning margin in 2014: 1,10,911

Runner up name, party: Rajiv Ranjan Singh, JD(U)

Number of voters in 2014: 9,14,350

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 53.89%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,691

Number of women voters: 408,166

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 19:03 IST